Budget 2020: MP hails 'wonderful' Cambridge South station funding pledge

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne. Picture: Stephen Frost Archant

The MP for South Cambridgeshire has said the funding for a Cambridge South railway station is 'wonderful news' for residents in the constituency, after the government's budget announcement yesterday.

Funding for the new station - south of Cambridge, serving the biomedical campus, Addenbrooke's and Royal Papworth hospitals - was confirmed yesterday by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

After the news broke, MP Anthony Browne said: 'This announcement is wonderful news for residents in South Cambridgeshire who can now be assured of a rapid and reliable transport link into Cambridge.

'I have been campaigning hard for significant investment in infrastructure across the constituency, making the case to the Treasury, Number 10 and the Department for Transport, and I'm very glad to see this reflected in today's confirmation.

'Cambridge South station will provide far better access to vital medical services and reduce the need for car journeys to and from the campus, combatting the congestion we face on local roads. Commuters have been crying out for this and now they will get it.'

'This government is committed to funding major improvements to our local and national infrastructure. Together with the new East West Rail link, the future of our region's railways is bright.'

Proposals for the station were first announced three years ago by the Department for Transport. The chancellor has now said the station will be completed by 2025 - five years ahead of the original schedule.

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer said: 'We are pleased that our case to disentangle Cambridge South station from East West Rail, which is not planned for at least another 10 years, has been listened to.

'We are also pleased that the time it will take to deliver a train station for the increasingly important biomedical campus has been halved as a result.

'This is a victory for the tens of thousands of workers and visitors who travel to work and hospital appointments every single day who currently have no choice but to drive. We will not rest in continuing to lobby government and Network Rail to deliver Cambridge South train station urgently, on time and on budget.'