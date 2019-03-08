Advanced search

No train services between Royston and Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 08:40 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 28 July 2019

There are currently no trains running between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

All lines are blocked between Royston and Cambridge this morning, so no services are running between the two stations.

Govia Thameslink is reporting that Network Rail engineering works have not been finished on time, meaning no Great Northern or Thameslink trains can run.

On the Great Northern website it says: "Trains are currently unable to run between Cambridge and Royston at this time. You are strongly advised to delay travelling until later today.

"Rail replacement buses have been requested for Cambridge and Royston. However, suppliers are having issues sourcing these at these time. Therefore, you will need to find alternative means of transport between Royston and Cambridge."

Ticket acceptance is in place with the following services:

- Great Anglia between Ely and London Liverpool Street

- London Underground between London King's Cross and London Liverpool Street.

Disruption is currently expected to continue until 1pm.

