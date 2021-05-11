Group exercise to return to Cambourne Fitness and Sports Centre

Published: 3:57 PM May 11, 2021

Indoor group exercise can return to gyms from Monday, as part of the government lockdown restrictions easing.

Cambourne Fitness and Sports Centre is to relaunch group exercise classes in what has been called “a huge boost” for the mental health of the South Cambs community.



Simon Clasby, general manager at Everyone Active - which runs the site with the town council - said: “We are delighted to be able to safely resume group exercise classes in our centres.



“Aside from the obvious physical benefits, this will be a huge boost for mental health and wellbeing in the area and comes at an apt time following the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Many of our customers thrive on the social element of exercise, not just for motivational reasons but also because they enjoy seeing friendly faces in a familiar environment."

To book a group exercise class go to www.everyoneactive.com.