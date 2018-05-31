Councillors' proposal to expand 127 bus service from South Cambs to Letchworth
PUBLISHED: 12:01 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 05 January 2020
Archant
Councillors for Royston and South Cambs have set the wheels in motion for the 127 bus route to run as far as Letchworth.
Cambridgeshire county councillor Susan van de Ven and Herts County Councillor Steve Jarvis have teamed up to guage public opinion on the possible route change.
The idea is to expand the current 127 service beyond Guilden Morden, to take in Ashwell, Baldock and Letchworth.
Councillor van de Ven said: "There would be no significant impact on the current timetable, in terms of adding extra time to the configuration of service within South Cambs villages, though it should be noted that the longer a route, the greater the potential for problems on one part to impact elsewhere."
Cam Vale Bus User Group will hold a meeting on January 22 at 2pm at The Limes Community Rooms in Bassingbourn. To share your views, go along to the meeting or email susanvandeven5@gmail.com.