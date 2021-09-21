Published: 12:00 PM September 21, 2021

Michael Young and Martin Maynard of Royston group, CADS, outside the ADC Theatre in Cambridge with their awards. - Credit: CADS

Royston drama group CADS is celebrating after winning second place at this year’s Cambridge Festival of Drama at the ADC Theatre for its production of the one-act play, Strangers on a Film.

The piece was adapted for the stage by local author Roy Maddox from a radio play by Stephen Wyatt, and imagines a series of meetings in 1950 between film director Alfred Hitchcock and thriller writer Raymond Chandler.





CADS' Strangers at a Festival evening is taking place as part of Royston Arts Festival - Credit: CADS

One of its actors, Martin Maynard, won the Best Individual Performance award for his portrayal of Hitchcock and Michael Young - who plays Chandler - was nominated for Best Supporting Performance.

CADS - the Corvus Amateur Drama Society - is also presenting their award-winning play as part of a unique evening combining drama and film at this year’s Royston Arts Festival.

The first half of the evening consists of the one-act play, which charts the increasingly acrimonious relationship between the two men. It's told through a mixture of individual meetings and direct addresses to the audience - and illustrated with projected film, animation and still images.

This will be followed by a screening of the movie, Strangers on a Train - a much loved Hitchcock classic.

CADS is Royston’s amateur drama group, which has performed since the 1940s. name, 'Corvus' is taken from none other than the Royston crow - the scientific name for the town's emblem, of course.

Group membership is open to anyone from 18 years of age upwards, though they also perform a family pantomime that includes youngsters. The group performs regularly, chiefly at the King James Academy senior site - formerly Meridian School.

The Strangers at a Festival performances take place at KJAR senior site, on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25.

Because of the length of the film, the evening will start at 7.00pm with doors opening 30 minutes before. The evening should end at around 9.45pm.

Tickets cost £10 on door and must be paid for in cash only - audiences will need to bring their own refreshments and find a table.

More information on this production, and on the group itself, can be found on the CADS website at www.cadsroystron.org.uk.