Published: 9:00 AM February 10, 2021

Michael Young has been awarded CADS' Fred Sillence Award for his work to keep the group going through the coronavirus lockdowns. - Credit: CADS Royston

Royston's Corvus Amateur Drama Society has presented one of its annual awards to a member who has helped to keep the group going during the pandemic.

Michael Young has been presented with The Fred Sillence Award - named after the former Crow editor.

CADS chair, Emma Daintrey, explains: “It’s been a difficult year for all amateur drama companies. Lockdown has meant that we have been unable to meet to rehearse, let alone perform.

"However, CADS has striven to find ways to keep drama alive in spite of this, and one member has done perhaps more than anyone to keep things going.”

“Thanks to Michael’s enthusiasm, CADS had a one-act play ready for entry into the Sawston Drama Festival back in March 2020 and potentially into other local festivals later in the year.

"The COVID pandemic meant that none of these took place – indeed the lockdown took effect only two days before the play was due to have its world premiere - though the show remains in ‘cold storage’ to be revived as soon as conditions permit."

As well as directing and performing in that play, Michael has also been instrumental, in his role as CADS Secretary, in organising a series of online events - including some fascinating talks from industry insiders, some very enjoyable quizzes and a number of play readings.

He also co-ordinated the two online CADaret! productions, posted to YouTube in September and December, which took up a huge amount of his time and which were a steep learning curve not only for him but for the group as a whole.

Emma added: “Sadly, we have been unable to present the other of our two awards – the Lizzie Houghton Youth Award - for obvious reasons, and we also had to take the difficult decision not to stage a pantomime this year, but we all hope that 2021 will start to see a return to something like normality.

"We look forward to entertaining Royston audiences once again before too long.”

Meanwhile, to find out more about what CADS is continuing to do by way of online productions and events, visit the CADS website at www.cadsroyston.org.uk or email cadssecretary@gmail.com.