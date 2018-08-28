Advanced search

The Cabinet at Reed: Planning permission refusal upheld by inspector

PUBLISHED: 16:53 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:53 13 December 2018

Save the Cabinet campaginers, pictured after the planning meeting where NHDC refused permission to turn the 400-year-old pub into a house, are pleased the decision has been upheld after a public inquiry. Picture: Clive Porter

Save the Cabinet campaginers, pictured after the planning meeting where NHDC refused permission to turn the 400-year-old pub into a house, are pleased the decision has been upheld after a public inquiry. Picture: Clive Porter

Clive Porter

The public inquiry has ruled that the decision to refuse to grant planning permission to turn a Reed pub into a home should be upheld.

Pop-up pub nights at Reed Village Hall have been held to raise funds for the Save the Cabinet campaign - and there is another on New Year's Eve. Picture: Clive PorterPop-up pub nights at Reed Village Hall have been held to raise funds for the Save the Cabinet campaign - and there is another on New Year's Eve. Picture: Clive Porter

The public inquiry has ruled that the decision to refuse to grant planning permission to turn a Reed pub into a home should be upheld.

The decision, which has come after years of campaigning to save the Grade II-listed Cabinet pub by villagers, was granted last Monday.

Planning Inspector David Murray concluded that the changes to the village icon would be inappropriate due to the conflict of the planning with local policies.

The ruling came after a three-day public inquiry held in Letchworth last month, which was attended by the Cabinet’s current owner, developer Richard Newman as well as members of the Save the Cabinet Action Group.

The Cabinet at Reed.The Cabinet at Reed.

Mr Murray’s report said that the development of the property should guard against the unnecessary loss of valued facilities and services, and that given the scattered community facilities in Reed as well as the listed status of the property, redevelopment would reduce the community’s ability to meet its day to day needs.

The pub initially ceased trading in 2011 and was put up for sale, after which it stood vacant until it was bought by Mr Newman in 2015.

There were some basic repair works carried out and Mr Newman moved into the property.

The retrospective planning application for change of use that followed was rejected in 2017, and Mr Newman remained the property.

When asked for a statement on the decision, Mr Newman said that he was “awaiting information” and made no further comment.

Reed locals have faced a difficult battle to save the pub since its sale in 2015 and the community is said to be “delighted and relieved” with the result as redevelopment plans to turn The Cabinet into a home were firmly rejected once again.

Chair of the group, Mike Howes, told of how the win was a massive step on the road to restoring the Cabinet “to its proper place at the heart of the community.”

Mr Howes also gave a nod to the relentless work and support of the community, saying that the prospect of the pub being restored “just came a lot closer.”

The group will continue to fundraise for the campaign, holding a Pop-Up Pub night at Reed Village Hall on New Year’s Eve.

For more information, please visit www.savethecabinet.uk.

The Cabinet at Reed: Planning permission refusal upheld by inspector

Save the Cabinet campaginers, pictured after the planning meeting where NHDC refused permission to turn the 400-year-old pub into a house, are pleased the decision has been upheld after a public inquiry. Picture: Clive Porter

