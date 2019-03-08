Advanced search

Bassingbourn students pick up sports awards

PUBLISHED: 07:04 22 July 2019

BVC Sports Awards 2019 winners. Picture: BVC

BVC Sports Awards 2019 winners. Picture: BVC

More than 100 students attended the annual BVC Sports Awards dinner, enjoying an evening of awards, sports quizzes as well as an inspirational guest speaker.

BVC Sports Awards 2019 winners Patrick Robinson and Genevra Harraway. Picture: BVCBVC Sports Awards 2019 winners Patrick Robinson and Genevra Harraway. Picture: BVC

Helen Gilder, joint head of PE, said: "The students were selected because they had been valued and committed members of at least two extra-curricular sports clubs this academic year.

"Most of them have also represented the school in external tournaments and matches.

"It was a great evening with everyone celebrating this year's sporting successes as well as spending an enjoyable evening with their fellow teammates."

The main winners of the evening were Genevra Harraway and Patrick Robinson who won Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year. The team of the year was the Year 7 & 8 Girls Football team which reached the quarter finals of the national schools football championship this year.

