Hearing corridors filled with students again has been a joy, says BVC principal

BVC principal Vickey Poulter.

The principal of Bassingbourn Village College has praised students for “how well they have settled back” into school life, after doors reopened to all pupils after lockdown.

Stationery packs have been put together by BVC staff.

Schools closed in March to all pupils except children of key workers and those deemed vulnerable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Monday last week, Year 7 had the South End site to themselves, allowing them to settle in to their new routine. Years 8 to 11 returned the following day.

Over the summer, staff had worked “exceptionally hard” to ensure the school was ready for reopening.

Together they produced over 650 stationary packs to reduce the amount of equipment students bring in from home, created year group entrances, a one-way flow through the college and fitted hand sanitizing stations around the college and much more.

Stationery packs have been put together by BVC staff. Picture: BVC Stationery packs have been put together by BVC staff. Picture: BVC

Over the coming weeks, teachers will focus on ensuring students feel safe and settled and into a routine while making them feel positive about the future and excited about learning after such a long period at home.

Principal Vickey Poulter said: “We are very proud at how well our students have settled back, especially the Year 7s given they were unable to spend time with us in July as part of their transition.

“To hear the corridors filled with students once again has been a joy for us all.

“We have a dedicated staff body here at Bassingbourn Village College and they have all worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to fully implement our COVID safety plan.

“We are reminding our students regularly throughout the day the importance of socially distancing as well as washing and sanitizing their hands.

“We are very mindful that as well as ensuring our students and staff are safe on site, students who might be feeling anxious and concerned about being back are supported.

“As a relatively small secondary school of around 650 students, we are in a position to get to know our students incredibly well and build close working relationships.

“Those students who need the extra time to adjust or find the current changes difficult have a dedicated area to go to as well as a strong pastoral support team.

“We are very much looking forward to another successful year for our students.”