Advanced search

Hearing corridors filled with students again has been a joy, says BVC principal

PUBLISHED: 16:51 16 September 2020

BVC principal Vickey Poulter. Picture: BVC

BVC principal Vickey Poulter. Picture: BVC

Archant

The principal of Bassingbourn Village College has praised students for “how well they have settled back” into school life, after doors reopened to all pupils after lockdown.

Stationery packs have been put together by BVC staff. Picture: BVCStationery packs have been put together by BVC staff. Picture: BVC

Schools closed in March to all pupils except children of key workers and those deemed vulnerable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Monday last week, Year 7 had the South End site to themselves, allowing them to settle in to their new routine. Years 8 to 11 returned the following day.

Over the summer, staff had worked “exceptionally hard” to ensure the school was ready for reopening.

Together they produced over 650 stationary packs to reduce the amount of equipment students bring in from home, created year group entrances, a one-way flow through the college and fitted hand sanitizing stations around the college and much more.

Stationery packs have been put together by BVC staff. Picture: BVCStationery packs have been put together by BVC staff. Picture: BVC

Over the coming weeks, teachers will focus on ensuring students feel safe and settled and into a routine while making them feel positive about the future and excited about learning after such a long period at home.

You may also want to watch:

Principal Vickey Poulter said: “We are very proud at how well our students have settled back, especially the Year 7s given they were unable to spend time with us in July as part of their transition.

“To hear the corridors filled with students once again has been a joy for us all.

“We have a dedicated staff body here at Bassingbourn Village College and they have all worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to fully implement our COVID safety plan.

“We are reminding our students regularly throughout the day the importance of socially distancing as well as washing and sanitizing their hands.

“We are very mindful that as well as ensuring our students and staff are safe on site, students who might be feeling anxious and concerned about being back are supported.

“As a relatively small secondary school of around 650 students, we are in a position to get to know our students incredibly well and build close working relationships.

“Those students who need the extra time to adjust or find the current changes difficult have a dedicated area to go to as well as a strong pastoral support team.

“We are very much looking forward to another successful year for our students.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Elderly man sustains injuries after Royston crash

An elderly man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a collision while crossing Kneesworth Street in Royston.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Royston photographer’s unique capture receives high praise from town

Paul Wright captured a hornet nabbing a spider's catch at Wimpole's Home Farm. Picture: Paul Wright Photography

Royston land another home draw after six of the best against Newmarket Town

Spyros Mentis was among the scorers as Royston Town beat Newmarket Town in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Elderly man sustains injuries after Royston crash

An elderly man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a collision while crossing Kneesworth Street in Royston.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Royston photographer’s unique capture receives high praise from town

Paul Wright captured a hornet nabbing a spider's catch at Wimpole's Home Farm. Picture: Paul Wright Photography

Royston land another home draw after six of the best against Newmarket Town

Spyros Mentis was among the scorers as Royston Town beat Newmarket Town in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Latest from the Royston Crow

Hearing corridors filled with students again has been a joy, says BVC principal

BVC principal Vickey Poulter. Picture: BVC

Affordable housing concerns for Cambridgeshire

Cambridge city councillor Mike Sargeant has raised concerns about future affordable housing in Cambridgeshire. Pictures: Cambridge City Council / Ian Burt / Fenland District Council.

Suspended sentence for former Herts County Council employee after fraud conviction

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

North East Herts MP rebels on latest Brexit vote while others back breaking international law

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

Barkway grandmother slams RAC after nine-hour wait for help near Royston

Gwendoline Warr has criticised the RAC after she was left waiting for nine hours for assistance after her car broke down on the A505. Picture: Roz Danter