Published: 11:19 AM May 11, 2021

Jenna and Stuart Johnson are welcoming customers into The Pheasant, Great Chishill, after an extensive revamp - they also are thrilled to have customers back inside sister site The Woodman Inn, Nuthampstead. - Credit: Jenna Johnson

As pubs and eateries prepare to welcome customers back inside, the Crow has caught up with a couple who entered the pandemic wondering if they would hang onto their one pub, only to now run two!

Jenna and Stuart Johnson are itching to welcome indoor customers at Nuthampstead's The Woodman Inn, as well as and their newly acquired The Pheasant in Great Chishill, from Monday.

Jenna told the Crow: "There is a real buzz of excitement at both The Woodman and The Pheasant this week, with us being able to finally open the doors again, for the first time this year!"

The couple, who have four children, took over the Heydon Road hostelry in April - but closed within two weeks as structural issues arose during the extensive revamp. They have used this as an opportunity to get everything ready for the May 14 reopening ahead of indoor customers returning on May 17.

The Pheasant has had an extensive revamp - Credit: Jenna Johnson

Jenna said: "We have been very busy at The Pheasant with extensive building work, fitting a new kitchen and putting the finishing touches on the extended restaurant – we even decided to carry out much needed renovations to the toilet facilities.

"We are proud to say that the whole pub, garden and toilet facilities will now be fully accessible for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility. This has meant that we have had to remain closed for a little longer than planned, but it will be worth the wait."

At The Pheasant's sister site, The Woodman Inn, preparations for welcoming back patrons indoors are also under way.





Stuart and Jenna Johnson are preparing to welcome customers back inside The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead - and at The Pheasant in Great Chishill - Credit: Jenna Johnson

"Customers coming back into The Woodman may notice that we have a brand new open kitchen and ‘chef’s table’ so that you can peek in to where the magic happens!" Jenna said.

"Both pubs have beautiful gardens and outdoor facilities so, providing the weather is reasonably kind, we expect there will be a lot of outdoor demand as well, over the coming summer months.

"After a long and very difficult winter for us and everyone else in our industry, we are absolutely bursting with excitement to finally get people back into our pubs so that we can continue to do the job we love so much."

For more on The Pheasant see their Facebook page @thepheasantgc and see www.thewoodman-inn.co.uk for The Woodman.







