Entrepreneur shortlisted for award after setting up business while managing chronic illness

Lisa Porto was shortlisted for a Women's Business Award for setting up her business while managing a chronic illness - Credit: Becky Wright Brand Photography

A website designer and tech specialist from Royston has been shortlisted at the Women's Business Awards for overcoming adversity.

Lisa Porto founded Empowered Online Limited, which helps established businesses grow by supporting them through the technological aspects.

The 37-year-old was given the 'Overcomer Award' - which acknowledges someone who has overcome great adversity or obstacles this year - for setting up and growing her business while managing chronic fatigue syndrome.

Lisa said: "I would like to thank the judges and all the awards team for their hard work and efforts to champion inspiring people in our industry.

"I am delighted to receive this special recognition and would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to my fellow finalists, as well as to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my business journey.”

Having continued to grow her company, Lisa is now able to help businesses on a larger scale than when she started out, helping a higher number of business owners with her team of six people.

She said: "This recognition means everything to me.

"To be included in a category that truly acknowledges my determination and resilience as a business owner with a chronic illness is really special.”

Chronic fatigue syndrome is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), and causes intense fatigue, a feeling of being unwell, pain in the muscles or joints, stomach problems, difficulty sleeping and memory or concentration problems.

The Women's Business Awards recognise female entrepreneurs from across the country, shining a spotlight on hard-working businesswomen who deserve recognition.

Founder and CEO Angela de Souza said: "The Women’s Business Conference and Awards is now an established annual event for our members and guests across the country, where we learn from and inspire each other.

"Running your own business is hard work and we all need ‘moments’ to take stock and meet others."

Finalists in the WBAs were announced in a total of 20 categories, and the awards ceremony will be held online on Thursday, December 2.

For a full list of awards, go to awards.womensbusiness.club/awards