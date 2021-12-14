News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Festive family fun at Royston's Christmas celebration

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:00 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 6:31 PM December 14, 2021
Royston Town Band entertained the crowds at the Christmas Fun Day

Royston Town Band entertained the crowds at the Christmas Fun Day - Credit: Royston First

Crowds gathered in Royston to celebrate the festive season on Saturday - with nearly 300 children meeting Father Christmas.

Families queued up to meet Father Christmas in Royston

Families queued up to meet Father Christmas in Royston - Credit: Royston First

Santa's Grotto was provided by Royston Round Table, and Royston Library - in conjunction with Royston Events Partnership - gave a warm welcome to all children who visited.

The grotto was so popular that Ladds sweet shop came to the rescue and provided extra chocolate coins.

Santa made an appearance on his sleigh at Royston's Christmas Fun Day

Santa made an appearance on his sleigh at Royston's Christmas Fun Day - Credit: Royston First

The Royston Town Band played Christmas tunes and carols while families enjoyed activities and children's rides, organised by North Herts Council.

Royston residents celebrated their high street at the Christmas Fun Day

Royston residents celebrated their high street at the Christmas Fun Day - Credit: Royston First

There were special seasonal stalls set up at the market, and children followed Royston First's Christmas Elf Trail to find 12 elves hidden in shop windows in the town centre.

Three-year-old twins Henry and Albie Curwen were randomly selected as winners of the trail, and won a Christmas hamper, donated by Ladds, and free tickets to the Royston pantomime.

Presents for children from Santa's Grotto in Royston

Presents for children from Santa's Grotto in Royston - Credit: Royston First

The sweet stall at Royston's Christmas Fun Day

The sweet stall at Royston's Christmas Fun Day - Credit: Royston First

Children's activities were on offer at Royston's Christmas Fun Day

Children's activities were on offer at Royston's Christmas Fun Day - Credit: Royston First

Children's activities were on offer at Royston's Christmas Fun Day

Children's activities were on offer at Royston's Christmas Fun Day - Credit: Royston First

Royston Library welcomed children to Santa's Grotto

Royston Library welcomed children to Santa's Grotto - Credit: Royston First


