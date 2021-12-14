Festive family fun at Royston's Christmas celebration
- Credit: Royston First
Crowds gathered in Royston to celebrate the festive season on Saturday - with nearly 300 children meeting Father Christmas.
Santa's Grotto was provided by Royston Round Table, and Royston Library - in conjunction with Royston Events Partnership - gave a warm welcome to all children who visited.
The grotto was so popular that Ladds sweet shop came to the rescue and provided extra chocolate coins.
The Royston Town Band played Christmas tunes and carols while families enjoyed activities and children's rides, organised by North Herts Council.
There were special seasonal stalls set up at the market, and children followed Royston First's Christmas Elf Trail to find 12 elves hidden in shop windows in the town centre.
Three-year-old twins Henry and Albie Curwen were randomly selected as winners of the trail, and won a Christmas hamper, donated by Ladds, and free tickets to the Royston pantomime.
