Christmas comes early for five community grant awardees thanks to Royston firm
- Credit: Helen Meissner
Christmas came early for the final five recipients of 2021 community grants from a Royston firm.
There were smiling faces all round as Royston’s The Accountancy Practice handed over five £100 awards for local people and community groups.
A slight departure from their usual £500 grant, the £100 December gifts proved to be a popular way to recognise someone or help a group buy equipment.
Those awarded included nurse Suzanne Armstrong, nominated by Gemma Stamford.
“Suzanne Armstrong could really do with a boost. She is a sister in a huge intensive care unit, has seen a lot in the last year with the pandemic and I think she's facing a very tough time at the moment," said her nomination.
Teenager Hayden Turner was nominated by his mother for his bravery facing serious illness.
Hayden, 15, was really excited to be recognised by the award.
Most Read
- 1 Sylvia Beamon - the life of Royston academic, archaeologist and activist
- 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
- 3 Tributes to Peter Stone - Meridian School founding headteacher, artist and writer
- 4 Missing woman from Royston found
- 5 Christmas can go ahead without new restrictions, Boris Johnson confirms
- 6 Chancellor sets out £1bn fund for Covid-hit businesses
- 7 Children of Bassingbourn troops receive teddy bears for hugs at Christmas
- 8 Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns
- 9 Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
- 10 How is Omicron affecting your Christmas plans? Take our survey
Maddy thanked Royston Health Centre, Lister Hospital, Great Ormond Street and University College London Hospital for their care in saving Hayden’s life.
Jo Hart took over Whaddon Coffee Mornings when they restarted and loves to bake for the group, who meet the first and third Wednesday in the village hall.
Nominated by Julie Cuccui, Jo is using the funds to pay for the Christmas party and free entry (usually £1.50) to a coffee morning.
Sue Linnane was nominated by Laura Bluer.
Sue started Royston and Villages Home and Home-School Support Facebook group after retiring from King James.
She missed the interaction with children and set up a free ‘agony aunt’ pastoral support service for children and their parents – anything from homework support, a supportive ear, and a chance to be creative.
Sue said "it’s the best Christmas pressie" and immediately sourced some more arts and crafts.
The final recipient was Papillon Playgroup, held in the Masonic Hall in Jepps Lane.
Cathie nominated the group, run by Charlotte Hunter, after her daughter Natalie Chappell started volunteering at the sessions, which are run for two to four year olds.
Charlotte said they were going to use the extra funds to buy some sensory toys for children with special needs.
Lucille Shears handed out the welcome envelopes and The Accountancy Practice is inviting nominations for their grants of £500.
See www.theaccountancypractice.com for more information.