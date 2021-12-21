Suzanne Armstrong, Jo Hart, Papillon Playgroup, Sue Linnane, and Maddy Turner with Lucille Shears of The Accountancy Practice. - Credit: Helen Meissner

Christmas came early for the final five recipients of 2021 community grants from a Royston firm.

There were smiling faces all round as Royston’s The Accountancy Practice handed over five £100 awards for local people and community groups.

A slight departure from their usual £500 grant, the £100 December gifts proved to be a popular way to recognise someone or help a group buy equipment.

Those awarded included nurse Suzanne Armstrong, nominated by Gemma Stamford.

“Suzanne Armstrong could really do with a boost. She is a sister in a huge intensive care unit, has seen a lot in the last year with the pandemic and I think she's facing a very tough time at the moment," said her nomination.

Teenager Hayden Turner was nominated by his mother for his bravery facing serious illness.

Hayden, 15, was really excited to be recognised by the award.

Maddy thanked Royston Health Centre, Lister Hospital, Great Ormond Street and University College London Hospital for their care in saving Hayden’s life.

Jo Hart took over Whaddon Coffee Mornings when they restarted and loves to bake for the group, who meet the first and third Wednesday in the village hall.

Nominated by Julie Cuccui, Jo is using the funds to pay for the Christmas party and free entry (usually £1.50) to a coffee morning.

Sue Linnane was nominated by Laura Bluer.

Sue started Royston and Villages Home and Home-School Support Facebook group after retiring from King James.

She missed the interaction with children and set up a free ‘agony aunt’ pastoral support service for children and their parents – anything from homework support, a supportive ear, and a chance to be creative.

Sue said "it’s the best Christmas pressie" and immediately sourced some more arts and crafts.

The final recipient was Papillon Playgroup, held in the Masonic Hall in Jepps Lane.

Cathie nominated the group, run by Charlotte Hunter, after her daughter Natalie Chappell started volunteering at the sessions, which are run for two to four year olds.

Charlotte said they were going to use the extra funds to buy some sensory toys for children with special needs.

Lucille Shears handed out the welcome envelopes and The Accountancy Practice is inviting nominations for their grants of £500.

See www.theaccountancypractice.com for more information.