A Royston resident's laptop destroyed in a house fire has been replaced by an accountancy practice in the town.

Ken Frankland is the first recipient of a generous community fund just announced by The Accountancy Practice.

When the family-run business in High Street read about the fire that devastated the lives of Ken and Julia Frankland, they wanted to help.

Discovering the Coombelands couple were unable to access almost £1,000 raised on a GoFundMe account set up by caring neighbour Angela Johnson, because Ken’s laptop had been damaged in the fire, they made contact.

Last week, the team at The Accountancy Practice presented Ken with a new laptop purchased from Dave Hart via the local Facebook Marketplace.

Now the couple can access the vital funds donated by the local community and start to rebuild their lives.

Grateful recipient Ken said: "This puts Royston at the top of the league as far as I am concerned, the way everyone has rallied round for someone they don’t know.

"It takes my breath away just thinking about it."

Of the new fund, David Froggett, The Accountancy Practice's managing director, said: “We wanted to formalise our commitment to the local community and provide regular support to the people and projects which touch our heart.

"Something which demonstrates our commitment and compassion, where we put our money where our mouth is and do something proactive.

"So we’ll be providing monthly grants of up to £500, four quarterly community support awards of £500 to groups/individuals who will use the funds for the local community, plus eight grants of up to £500 from our hardship fund to buy an individual/group something which will make a difference and could provide a lifeline."

Anyone, of any age, in Royston and the surrounding villages is eligible.

David Froggett added: "No business experience is necessary – we are happy to support people starting out as much as those needing the funds to continue their project or business.

"Our funding will support mental health and wellbeing as well as innovative entrepreneurial and community-minded people, of all ages and at all stages of their projects and plans.

"We are looking for people who are making a difference for the greater good.”

Find out more at www.theaccountancypractice.com