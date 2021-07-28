Published: 12:00 PM July 28, 2021

The Cox Communications office in Atlanta, Georgia, where Royston-born Mark Greatrex is now president - Credit: Google Street View

A former Meridian School student has become head of the largest private broadband company in the United States.

Royston-native Mark Greatrex was class president of Meridian's sixth form, he graduated in 1981 along with identical twin, Grant. While he is firmly established across the pond, his dad still resides in Royston.

US firm Cox Communications Inc's president and chief executive officer Patrick J. Esser will retire at the end of this year after leading the company for 15 years, and will be succeeded by Mark - currently executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer.

During Mr Esser's tenure, Cox has more than doubled its business to become the largest private telecom company in America, serving nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states.

In his current role, Mark has been responsible for leading the company’s residential sales team and marketing activities.

Since joining the business in 2011, Mark has made an "indelible impact on both the company and the industry".

He has transformed the marketing and sales functions to create a highly competitive team that has achieved significant growth in broadband market share.

He has also worked to develop the Cox brand to highlight the power of Cox technology to deepen human connections and brought to market innovations such as Gigablast, Contour TV and Panoramic wi-fi.

Mark also plays an active role in Cox’s commitment to environmental sustainability and governance work, including the enterprise goal to improve the lives of 34 million people by 2034.

And he leads Cox Communications’ Environmental Council that supports conservation efforts and serves on the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper board. Additionally, he is the founding executive sponsor of Cox’s Young Professionals employee resource group.

Mark previously served in a variety of leadership roles at consumer product and telecom service companies such as Unilever, America Online and The Coca-Cola Company. His career experience includes senior marketing and sales roles as well as general management across multiple business models in the US and across global markets.

He holds BSc in economics from the London School of Economics and a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Leonard Stern Business School. He now lives in Atlanta with his wife, Caroline, and three adult children.

Of his new appointment, the Royston-native said: “I am honoured to be leading this very special company with a celebrated history, and an exciting future full of optimism and great momentum.

“We have a winning strategy and I look forward to amplifying the incredible values of the Cox family and the mission to improve the lives of the next generation.”

Alex Taylor - president and chief executive officer of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications - said: “Mark is going to be a great leader for the next chapter in Cox Communications’ evolution. He is a wonderful executive and person.

"I have confidence he will continue to grow the business and will continue our commitment to making the company an exemplary corporate citizen.”

Departing Mr Esser added: “Cox Communications is in exceptionally good hands. Mark is a strong and visionary leader who will sustain and amplify the momentum he’s helped to achieve in the industry.

"His energy, creativity and sharp strategic sensibilities will drive continued innovation, excellence and passion for our customers. I wish him the best as he moves into his new role."



