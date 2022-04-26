News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Business

Fox and Duck pub wins Digital Pub of the year award

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:55 AM April 26, 2022
Fox and Duck landlord Ivan Titmuss collecting the Digital Pub of the year award

Fox and Duck landlord Ivan Titmuss collecting the Digital Pub of the year award - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

A pub in Therfield has been awarded the Digital Pub of the year award for its "innovative use of engaging social media" at a leading industry awards ceremony.

The Fox & Duck near Royston was given the award at the Greene King Pub Partners’ Night of Excellence Awards ceremony.

The judges praised the pub for its use of social media to promote its menus and events, which included a Hertfordshire burger eating competition.

Ivan Titmuss, licensee of The Fox & Duck, said: “We pride ourselves on engaging our customers through social media, so are delighted to have won Digital Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence Awards.

Andy Turner, business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, added: “Congratulations to Ivan and the team at The Fox & Duck for winning Digital Pub of the Year.

"The people of Therfield are so lucky to have it on their doorstep!”

Royston News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Matylda playing with the new sound and dance arch at Bancroft, Hitchin

More than £200k worth of play equipment to be installed in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia has reduced the price of short-stay parking at 31 of its stations in the East of England

Greater Anglia

New £1-per-hour car parking at more than 30 Greater Anglia stations

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon