Fox and Duck pub wins Digital Pub of the year award

Fox and Duck landlord Ivan Titmuss collecting the Digital Pub of the year award - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

A pub in Therfield has been awarded the Digital Pub of the year award for its "innovative use of engaging social media" at a leading industry awards ceremony.

The Fox & Duck near Royston was given the award at the Greene King Pub Partners’ Night of Excellence Awards ceremony.

The judges praised the pub for its use of social media to promote its menus and events, which included a Hertfordshire burger eating competition.

Ivan Titmuss, licensee of The Fox & Duck, said: “We pride ourselves on engaging our customers through social media, so are delighted to have won Digital Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence Awards.

Andy Turner, business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, added: “Congratulations to Ivan and the team at The Fox & Duck for winning Digital Pub of the Year.

"The people of Therfield are so lucky to have it on their doorstep!”