Advanced search

Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop supports vulnerable in community during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 April 2020

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

Copyright © 2019 Danni Jeziorska Photography. All Rights Reserved

The managing director of Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop has praised his “hero” team and “amazing” customers for helping to ensure the store remains a stress-free and safe place during the coronavirus crisis.

Bury Lane Farm Shop. Picture: Danni JeziorskaBury Lane Farm Shop. Picture: Danni Jeziorska

Will Clayton is managing director of the site based along the A10 just outside the village. Most non-essential facilities, like the Fun Barn and garden centre are closed, but the shop remains open to serve the community.

He told the Crow: “We’ve been doing free deliveries to those who are over 65 or vulnerable living within a 10-mile radius.

“It’s important to do this be because there’s so many people who are struggling and supermarkets haven’t got delivery slots for weeks.

“There are people who can’t get the basics or just live off cupboard food and it’s really important that we are able to deliver fresh vegetables, meat, deli items and other goods to people who wouldn’t have any other way of getting any.

Inside Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop, which is open to serve the community during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop Inside Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop, which is open to serve the community during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

“At a time of much doom and gloom we’re actually having an uplifting experience, hearing from people that are really happy getting their fresh fruit and vegetables from us.

You may also want to watch:

“The community has responded really well, we want to thank our amazing customers and our staff who are heroes.”

The company has implemented measures ensure customers and the 35 shop and delivery team members can stay two metres away from each other.

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni JeziorskaBury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

They have also insist one shopper per household.

Will was previously a school teacher in Edinburgh, and returned to the family-run Bury Lane in 2017. He has been managing director since February last year.

He said: “I’m very lucky to be working with terrific people, we have a really nice community around Royston.

“It’s wonderful people are clapping for the NHS, but also there are load of people who are making sure the public get the goods and services that they need. Our staff are there on the front line doing a wonderful job.”

Inside Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop, which is open to serve the community during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop Inside Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop, which is open to serve the community during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Will said before the lockdown came in, there was a £5 delivery fee in place while they were finding their feet, however the £400 total has now been donated to Royston Foodbank.

For more information on deliveries, call 01763 260418 or email deliveries@burylanefarmshop.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

Police have issued a warning to off-road bikers in Therfield. Picture: Archant

Two NHDC councillors out following string of recent absences

Former councillors Deepak Sangha (L) and Ben Lewis (R) resigned last month. Picture: Archant

Royston vs Coronavirus group continues to grow – but more support is needed

Samantha Hanks, Rachel Haynes, Liam Mason, Kate Beed, Julie Lye, Julia Bradley, Dave Carter, Clare Swarbrick and Alex Prosser-Snelling from the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook group. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Have you seen this wanted man from North Hertfordshire?

Police are appealing for the publics help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

Police have issued a warning to off-road bikers in Therfield. Picture: Archant

Two NHDC councillors out following string of recent absences

Former councillors Deepak Sangha (L) and Ben Lewis (R) resigned last month. Picture: Archant

Royston vs Coronavirus group continues to grow – but more support is needed

Samantha Hanks, Rachel Haynes, Liam Mason, Kate Beed, Julie Lye, Julia Bradley, Dave Carter, Clare Swarbrick and Alex Prosser-Snelling from the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook group. Pictures: Paul Lye, Paul Haynes, Imogen Prosser, supplied

Have you seen this wanted man from North Hertfordshire?

Police are appealing for the publics help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Autism Awareness Week: Hertfordshire charity shares poem of support

The ADD-vance team during Summer 2019. Picture: ADD-vance.

Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop supports vulnerable in community during coronavirus crisis

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

Police chief sends “clear message” about staying at home this weekend

Chief Constable Nick Dean

Man jailed after claiming he had Covid-19 before spitting at police officer

Man who said he had coronavirus and spat at police is jailed. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: it’s time to think positive

The transformation from the capital’'s Excel Centre to one of the world'’s largest hospital was completed in less than a fortnight. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24