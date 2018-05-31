Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop supports vulnerable in community during coronavirus crisis

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska Copyright © 2019 Danni Jeziorska Photography. All Rights Reserved

The managing director of Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop has praised his “hero” team and “amazing” customers for helping to ensure the store remains a stress-free and safe place during the coronavirus crisis.

Will Clayton is managing director of the site based along the A10 just outside the village. Most non-essential facilities, like the Fun Barn and garden centre are closed, but the shop remains open to serve the community.

He told the Crow: “We’ve been doing free deliveries to those who are over 65 or vulnerable living within a 10-mile radius.

“It’s important to do this be because there’s so many people who are struggling and supermarkets haven’t got delivery slots for weeks.

“There are people who can’t get the basics or just live off cupboard food and it’s really important that we are able to deliver fresh vegetables, meat, deli items and other goods to people who wouldn’t have any other way of getting any.

“At a time of much doom and gloom we’re actually having an uplifting experience, hearing from people that are really happy getting their fresh fruit and vegetables from us.

“The community has responded really well, we want to thank our amazing customers and our staff who are heroes.”

The company has implemented measures ensure customers and the 35 shop and delivery team members can stay two metres away from each other.

They have also insist one shopper per household.

Will was previously a school teacher in Edinburgh, and returned to the family-run Bury Lane in 2017. He has been managing director since February last year.

He said: “I’m very lucky to be working with terrific people, we have a really nice community around Royston.

“It’s wonderful people are clapping for the NHS, but also there are load of people who are making sure the public get the goods and services that they need. Our staff are there on the front line doing a wonderful job.”

Will said before the lockdown came in, there was a £5 delivery fee in place while they were finding their feet, however the £400 total has now been donated to Royston Foodbank.

For more information on deliveries, call 01763 260418 or email deliveries@burylanefarmshop.co.uk.