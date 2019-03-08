Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto This content is subject to copyright.

Outline planning permission for up to 325 houses on land to the eastern edge of Royston has been granted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The land which surrounds Burloes Cottages off Newmarket Road was on the agenda at a meeting of North Herts District Council's Planning Control Committee.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Terry Tyler, committee chairman, said: "At the recent Planning Control Committee meeting, application 17/00110/1 regarding land surrounding Burloes Cottages on Newmarket Road in Royston, was approved.

"This approval is subject to an amended footpath condition and an additional emergency access condition and these will be reviewed at a future Planning Control Committee meeting."

At the same meeting, approval for reserved matters - appearance, landscaping, layout and scale - for the 279 dwellings to be built in the latest phase of the Ivy Farm development located on land adjacent and to the east of McDonald's in Baldock Road - were deferred pending a re-design of a block of flats and some layout adjustments. There is no definite date yet for review, an NHDC spokeswoman has now confirmed.