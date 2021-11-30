News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Room at the inn for 1,000-mile charity trekker

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:00 PM November 30, 2021
Brian Hearn with the Fox and Duck team, including landlord Ivan Titmuss. 

Brian Hearn with the Fox and Duck team, including landlord Ivan Titmuss. - Credit: Fox and Duck

There was room at the inn for a special visitor to Therfield last week, when he headed into the village during his 1,000-mile trek for charity.

Brian's Hearn's darting odyssey is to raise money for Zoë's Place Baby Hospice Middlesbrough.

Brian, who has been sleeping rough at times during his journey, turned up at the Fox and Duck seeking a bit of sanctuary in their shed or garden.

Of course, the generous and community-minded landlord, Ivan Titmuss, could do better than that. 

Staff said they were "delighted to have given Brian a proper feed, a few welcoming drinks, and to put him up for the night in the pub". 

To learn more about Brian's journey, follow him on Facebook at Brian Hearn's A Darting Odyssey 1000 miles or you can support his fundraising at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yvqjp8

For more on the Fox and Duck go to thefoxandduck.co.uk.

Therfield Heath News

