How did our MPs vote in PM’s Brexit deal?

MPs Heidi Allen and Sir Oliver Heald voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal last night. Archant

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected in a historic defeat at the House of Commons last night, but how did our Conservative MPs for North East Herts and South Cambridgeshire vote?

The deal, which set out the terms of how the UK would leave the EU on March 29, was rejected by 230 votes – the largest defeat for a sitting government in history.

There were 432 votes against the PM’s deal, and one of those to rebel against her own party was South Cambs MP Heidi Allen.

During yesterday’s debate, Ms Allen said: “I’ve approached my role by applying analysis, the consideration of facts and by listening to and representing my constituents in South Cambridgeshire as best I can.

“So it angers me greatly when I hear MPs say they will ‘reluctantly’ and ‘with a heavy heart’ vote for this compromise. Not because I don’t believe the Prime Minister has done her best, I have no doubt that she has, but MPs – none of us – should be voting for something that might make the economy weaker and risk jobs.

“I recognise I cannot please all the people all the time, but the thousands of emails, letters, tweets and conversations I’ve had with my constituents, it appears that they are content with my approach.

“So I ask myself if this deal will definitely improve opportunities for my constituents, will it really safeguard jobs? Will it guarantee scientific and medical collaboration? No, no, no.

“Will it support our services industry which makes up 80 per cent of our economy? No, they’re not even part of the deal.

“I have no regrets, I have no reluctance. For me the decision is as clear as day, this is not good enough for my constituents, this is not good enough for my country.”

The Crow has been unable to speak with North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald since he voted for the deal.

But setting out his stall in the weeks leading up to the Decemeber ‘meaningful vote’ which was then postponed, he said: “Under this draft agreement the UK would leave the EU and be in charge of its money, laws and borders.

“The agreement would allow our businesses to continue to trade with the EU without interruption and in a way that minimises the friction of regulation and border controls.

“The provisions about the transition have some difficult compromises to achieve the necessary results for business.

“Although it is a compromise, it was always going to be. I think the Prime Minister has shown great resilience and courage in reaching this stage and I intend to support her.”

Following yesterday’s meaningful vote, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in the government which will be debated for about six hours from 1pm, with a vote expected at 7pm.