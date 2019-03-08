Pupils make recording debut to honour Royston's first black resident

The Boyz Choir pose after recording 'Making a Good Impression.' Picture: Graham Palmer Archant

A group of music-loving pupils from a Royston school have written and performed a song dedicated to Roger Britten - the town's first-recorded black resident from the 19th century.

After receiving funding from Creative Royston, Boyz Choir - made up of pupils from Year 5 and 6 at King James Academy - recorded their first major hit at London Road Recording Studio in Baldock.

'Making a good impression' focuses on the life of Roger Britten, whose remarkable story saw him move away from plantation life in Guyana in the 19th century to become one of the first printers of the Crow.

The song is a result of hours of workshops - led by Royston writer Graham Palmer and composer Jenni Pinnock.

Graham said: "The lads are full of enthusiasm and it shows in their song. It's been a joy working alongside them."

The Boyz Choir sang at Royston's district museum on Saturday last week - where a new display on Roger Britten was launched in celebration of Black History Month.