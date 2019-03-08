Boy, 17, in hospital with serious injuries after Bourn Market stabbing
PUBLISHED: 17:30 26 August 2019
Archant
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital following an alleged stabbing at Bourn Market this morning.
You may also want to watch:
Cambridgeshire police have said it is believed the boy was stabbed at about 9.15am, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.
At this time no arrests have been made, but anyone with information should call the Cambs force on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.