Boy, 17, in hospital with serious injuries after Bourn Market stabbing

PUBLISHED: 17:30 26 August 2019

A boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Bourn Market this morning. Picture: Archant

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital following an alleged stabbing at Bourn Market this morning.

Cambridgeshire police have said it is believed the boy was stabbed at about 9.15am, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

At this time no arrests have been made, but anyone with information should call the Cambs force on 101.

