Boy, 15. arrested in connection with Bourn Market stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and questioned in connection with a stabbing in Bourn Market on Monday.

The incident - which happened at around 9.15am - saw a 17-year-old boy taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old has since been released on bail and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or report it online at cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 137 of 26 August.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.