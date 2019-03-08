South Cambs MP sports 'not my PM' hashtag following Boris Johnson leadership victory

Independent South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has spoken about Boris Johnson becoming the next Prime Minister. Picture: Stefan Rousseau , PA Wire/PA Images and Office of Heidi Allen Archant

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has expressed her dismay on social media after Boris Johnson was announced as the new Conservative Party leader, taking office as the next Prime Minister tomorrow.

If ever I needed reminding why I left #notmypm https://t.co/Qs14uYarrK — Heidi Allen MP (@heidiallen75) July 23, 2019

The independent MP, who defected from the Conservatives earlier this year, took to Twitter after it was confirmed that Mr Johnson had seen off competition from MP Jeremy Hunt to win the leadership contest.

In response to a tweet announcing the news, Mrs Allen wrote: "If ever I needed reminding why I left #notmypm."

Earlier this year Heidi Allen defected from the Conservatives to a new independant group, Change UK - The Independent Group, made up of Conservative and Labour MPs who had been become disappointed with Brexit politics on both sides.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Warren Gunn North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Warren Gunn

She soon became the interim leader of the new party, before leaving the party last month following May's EU elections due to a perceived lack of collaboration with other anti-Brexit parties.

Meanwhile, North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald congratulated Mr Johnson, but the Conservative urged him to "adopt some of Hunt's campaign ideas",

He said: "Congratulations to Boris on becoming leader of the country and the Conservative Party. I supported Jeremy Hunt during the leadership campaign and thought he came up with an interesting and beneficial set of policy ideas.

"Hopefully Boris can adopt some of the Hunt campaign's ideas, unite the party and deliver for the country."