Bomb squad search Melbourn property following firearm arrest

PUBLISHED: 09:43 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 23 April 2020

Police and the bomb squad searched a property in Melbourn High Street yesterday

Police and the bomb squad searched a property in Melbourn High Street following the arrest of a 77-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

He was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis on Tuesday evening.

He has since been bailed to return to Parkside Police Station on May 14.

