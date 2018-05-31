Bomb squad search Melbourn property following firearm arrest

Police and the bomb squad searched a property in Melbourn High Street yesterday

Police and the bomb squad searched a property in Melbourn High Street following the arrest of a 77-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

He was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis on Tuesday evening.

He has since been bailed to return to Parkside Police Station on May 14.