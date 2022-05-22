News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police find body in search for missing 71-year-old Raymond

Will Durrant

Published: 9:45 AM May 22, 2022
Updated: 10:33 AM May 22, 2022
Police believe they have found the body of 71-year-old Raymond, from the Anstey area of Hertfordshire

Police in Hertfordshire believe they have found a body in the search for a missing 71-year-old man.

Officers are looking for Raymond, who was last seen on Sunday, May 15.

They said Raymond is from the Biggin Hill road area, near the village of Anstey.

He is thought to have stayed in and around Anstey, which sits between Buntingford and Clavering in Essex.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Police searching for a man missing from Biggin Hill have found what they believe is a body.

"Raymond’s family has been informed of the update."

Officers described Raymond as being 6ft tall and clean shaven, with grey hair.

