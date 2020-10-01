Have you snapped a larger moth in Royston?

Jenny Huby's snap of a hummingbird hawk moth in her Royston garden. Picture: Jenny Huby Archant

A mysterious moth caught the attention of one Crow reader in Royston this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenny Huby saw a large hummingbird hawk moth two days in a row in her Newman Avenue garden.

She said: “These might be very common in this area but I’ve lived around here for many years and not seen one before.”

You may also want to watch:

Don Shewan, chair of Royston Wildlife Group, told the Crow: “It is a hummingbird hawk moth.

“Although we don’t see many, these are not uncommon and it is always a treat to see them in your garden. The person taking it must have been delighted.

“There are other much larger moths to be found in Royston such as the privet hawk moth. Again, very impressive.”

Has any wonderful wildlife caught your eye in your garden? Catching a glimpse of something out of the ordinary can make the day all the more interesting in these uncertain times. Send your pictures to news@royston-crow.co.uk.