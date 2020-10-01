Advanced search

Have you snapped a larger moth in Royston?

PUBLISHED: 09:10 01 October 2020

Jenny Huby's snap of a hummingbird hawk moth in her Royston garden. Picture: Jenny Huby

Jenny Huby's snap of a hummingbird hawk moth in her Royston garden. Picture: Jenny Huby

A mysterious moth caught the attention of one Crow reader in Royston this week.

Jenny Huby saw a large hummingbird hawk moth two days in a row in her Newman Avenue garden.

She said: “These might be very common in this area but I’ve lived around here for many years and not seen one before.”

Don Shewan, chair of Royston Wildlife Group, told the Crow: “It is a hummingbird hawk moth.

“Although we don’t see many, these are not uncommon and it is always a treat to see them in your garden. The person taking it must have been delighted.

“There are other much larger moths to be found in Royston such as the privet hawk moth. Again, very impressive.”

Has any wonderful wildlife caught your eye in your garden? Catching a glimpse of something out of the ordinary can make the day all the more interesting in these uncertain times. Send your pictures to news@royston-crow.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

