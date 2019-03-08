Bassingbourn driver fined after crash with milk truck

Caroline Gilbert pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant Archant

A Bassingbourn woman has admitted to driving without due care and attention after a head-on crash with a milk truck in South Cambs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court heard that Caroline Gilbert, of Cambridge Crescent, was driving a Toyota Yaris along Wimpole Road in Barton at around 5am on January 25 this year when she was involved in the collision.

You may also want to watch:

The 62-year-old was seriously injured as a result of the crash, as was the milkman. Extensive damage was also caused to both vehicles.

The court heard that the milkman had been sat in his vehicle - a DFSK Loadhopper Pick-up - which was parked at the side of the road, having made a delivery with his lights illuminated.

Gilbert, who was travelling on the same side of the road as the truck, had seen the vehicle but failed to realise it was parked and attemped to go round it at the last minute - but hit it head on.

She pleaded guilty on Friday last week and was ordered to pay a £520 fine, £100 costs and a £52 surcharge - a total of £672. She also received eight points on her driving licence.