Open evening at Bassingbourn Village College: everything you need to know

Attending an open day or evening is an important part of choosing your child's school for many reasons. It's the perfect opportunity for both you and your child to tour the school, meet the principal, teachers and current students, and ask questions. Bassingbourn Village College is an academy school in Bassingbourn, a picturesque Cambridgeshire village easily accessed from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, welcoming students from year 7 to year 11. Principal, Ms Vickey Poulter, told us everything you need to know about their upcoming open evening, and why she's 'proud to be a part of Bassingbourn Village College'.

Ms Poulter said: "As a relatively small college of just over 600 students we pride ourselves on knowing everyone as individuals and being able to provide a wide variety of opportunities and experiences for them through a personalised curriculum and support, putting them at the centre of their own learning."

'Every student has a voice'

"We value every member of our school community and we are passionate about the importance of encouraging our students to have high aspirations and a love of learning. We nurture our young people to become responsible, respectful, resilient, healthy and independent members of society. Every student has a voice here - it is their college and their education," Ms Poulter said.

At Bassingbourn Village College there are a wide range of extra-curricular clubs taking place during lunchtimes and after school, from politics, debating and history, through to Lego, creative writing and mindfulness, as well as a wide variety of after-school sports. Ms Poulter told us: "The clubs are agreed on and run by members of the student council which means that even minority interests can be catered for."

Take a tour around Bassingbourn Village College

Bassingbourn's annual open evening takes place on Thursday 19 September from 6pm-8pm. There is no need to register; however, on arrival you will need to sign in at the appropriate desk, depending on which primary school your child currently attends.

There will be a welcome talk by the principal and some of Bassingbourn's students. Classrooms will be open for you to explore, and subject teachers and students will be on hand to discuss courses. Refreshments will be provided by BVC hospitality and catering students and drama and music students will be there to show off their talents and keep everyone entertained. Ms Poulter told us: "Our Student Support Centre, The Hive, will also be open with the opportunity to talk to staff about the emotional and practical support available to our students."

Bassingbourn Village College is also holding two open mornings on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 September starting at 9:30am. The opening mornings are an opportunity to have a guided tour of the school by senior members of staff. You need to book in advance by calling 01763 242344; other tours can also be booked.

Ms Poulter told us that previous open events have been a great success, and they're anticipating this year will be equally as popular. She said: "The open evenings are always hugely successful. If previous years are anything to go by, we anticipate in excess of 500 people will attend."

Bassingbourn's Ofsted rating

Bassingbourn Village College has an Ofsted rating of 'good'. The latest report* includes the following comments: "Students were found to be welcoming, respectful and friendly to each other and adults, and are eager to learn. Their conduct is exemplary. Students are curious about the world around them and the school's broad and balanced curriculum provides many opportunities for them to develop their skills, knowledge and understanding."

Visit bassingbournvc.net to find out more about Bassingbourn Village College and their open days. If you'd like to attend an open morning tour, please contact office@bassingbournvc.org to reserve your place, or call reception on 01763 242344.