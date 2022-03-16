School raising funds for secure storage following laptop thefts

A raffle is being held to raise money for secure storage after 40 laptops were stolen from Bassingbourn Village College last year - Credit: Archant

Bassingbourn Village College is holding a raffle to raise money for secure storage, after 40 laptops were stolen from the site last year.

The Easter raffle has been organised by the Bassingbourn Village College Parents and Friends Association (PFA). The PFA hopes to raise enough to buy a £750 storage and charging trolley, with capacity to hold 30 laptops and tablets.

Raffle tickets cost £1, and prizes include a £50 John Lewis gift voucher, one month's full membership at Royston Leisure Centre, two entry passes to Shepreth Wildlife Park, and meals for two at The Pig and Abbot in Abington Pigotts and The Hoops in Bassingbourn.

Also on offer is afternoon tea at Teacake in Shepreth, dance lessons from Stephanie Prior, two family tickets to Obstacle Training Ground in Bassingbourn, three soft tissue release massages from Rowena Robson and a back massage at Hush in Royston.

There is also a chance to win hampers donated from Asda and Tesco in Royston, vouchers for British Raj and The Guard House in Royston, a Bury Lane Easter hamper worth £35 and more.

After the laptops were stolen in July, principal Vickey Poulter said the loss would be "felt by all at BVC", and that they were used to enrich lessons and deliver the computing curriculum.

Camilla Greenwood, who is a member of the PFA, said: "My son is in Year 7 and is dyslexic. He is one of the students that is able to benefit from these much-needed laptops.

"The feedback from my son's teachers about the improvements to his work since being provided with a laptop is amazing. He has only been using the laptop for a few weeks but the difference is enormous.

"There are some amazing prizes available - all kindly donated to the PFA by local businesses.

"Obviously with COVID our fundraising capabilities have been reduced considerably. This makes the raffle even more essential to raise these much needed funds."

The prize draw will be held on April 1. Ticket numbers will be emailed to entrants and the last chance to enter is 10am on the day of the draw.

To enter the raffle go to https://bassingbournvc.net/parents/pfa.