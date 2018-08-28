Advanced search

Bassingbourn students take part in public speaking competition

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 December 2018

The BVC team with competition organiser Hugh Paton. Picture: BVC

The BVC Year 10 debating teams have taken part in their first public speaking competition – Cambridge Rotary Youth Speaks – at Sawston Village College.

Bea Makower, Katie Cheeseright and Ciara Free spoke on the topic ‘Why feminism is something to be celebrated’.

While Jon Cheeseright, Josh Ding and James Clark spoke on the topic ‘Is the modern state education system fit for purpose?’

The BVC teams were competing against Sawston and Bottisham village colleges and the Perse School.

The BVC girls team won the heat and will now take part in the district final in January.

