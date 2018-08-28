Bassingbourn students in the hot seat for post-16 interviews

Bassingbourn Year 11s with professionals from local companies. Picture: BVC Archant

With post-16 interviews coming up, Bassingbourn Village College’s Year 11 students received some valuable interview experience from professionals in the community.

As each student will have to undergo an interview scenario at their chosen sixth form college or apprenticeship scheme, BVC said it is important that students are experienced at being in the hot seat and know how to behave in what can be an intimidating situation.

Professionals from local companies such as Johnson Matthey, RK Print, Technical Moves, Aveva, Pure, Dovetail and Mediatek, as well as representatives from the Navy and the CBI, took part in the event which saw almost 150 students interviewed during a morning. Students were all given individual feedback following their interviews.

Organised by Rebecca Hields, assistant Principal at BVC, and Mariana Soberon of Form the Future, the event was a great success.

Mariana commented: “It is always great to introduce employers to Bassingbourn Village College. Our volunteers were delighted to be there and each student spent 15 minutes, including interview and feedback, talking with them. The feedback from the students was also extremely positive.”