Full steam ahead at Bassingbourn fundraising weekend

Abigail Edwins, three, takes control of the family's replica 6" gauge Foden C Type steam wagon. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Enthusiasts came from far and wide to celebrate the annual Steam at the Hoops festival in Bassingbourn at the weekend.

The Showman’s engine en route to Bassingbourn. Picture: John Moore The Showman’s engine en route to Bassingbourn. Picture: John Moore

It's the sixth fundraising weekend of its kind that The Hoops' landlord, Russell Woolaston, has thrown alongside Clive Flack.

Mr Flack said: "Since we initially started the event in 2013 it has gone from strength to strength.

"Last year we raised over £4,000. After paying for the Bassingbourn annual pensioners outing, we were able to donate a First World War memorial bench, paid for a new strip for the Bassingbourn football team, and contributed to the Help Ethan Fund.

"This year's event was our best to date with a wonderful diverse collection of steam-orientated vehicles, from early agricultural traction, steam cars, a wonderful offering of scale model steam lorries, and pride of place, a beautiful showman's fairground engine from Godmanchester.

Sarah Jane Huxtable with the family’s 6” scale model, Prometheus. Picture: Clive Porter Sarah Jane Huxtable with the family’s 6” scale model, Prometheus. Picture: Clive Porter

"We are still receiving donations for the event, but we will be announcing the final total as soon as possible."

The scene at the Hoops. Picture: Clive Porter The scene at the Hoops. Picture: Clive Porter

Blake Coxall with grandad, Robert, admiring Prometheus. Picture: Clive Porter Blake Coxall with grandad, Robert, admiring Prometheus. Picture: Clive Porter

Steam at the Hoops weekend in Bassingbourn. Picture: John Moore Steam at the Hoops weekend in Bassingbourn. Picture: John Moore

Pub landlord, Russell Wollaston with engine owner, Michael Swain. Picture: Clive Porter Pub landlord, Russell Wollaston with engine owner, Michael Swain. Picture: Clive Porter

The showman’s engine in Bassingbourn. Picture: Clive Flack The showman’s engine in Bassingbourn. Picture: Clive Flack

