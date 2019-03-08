Full steam ahead at Bassingbourn fundraising weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:39 21 May 2019
Archant
Enthusiasts came from far and wide to celebrate the annual Steam at the Hoops festival in Bassingbourn at the weekend.
It's the sixth fundraising weekend of its kind that The Hoops' landlord, Russell Woolaston, has thrown alongside Clive Flack.
Mr Flack said: "Since we initially started the event in 2013 it has gone from strength to strength.
"Last year we raised over £4,000. After paying for the Bassingbourn annual pensioners outing, we were able to donate a First World War memorial bench, paid for a new strip for the Bassingbourn football team, and contributed to the Help Ethan Fund.
"This year's event was our best to date with a wonderful diverse collection of steam-orientated vehicles, from early agricultural traction, steam cars, a wonderful offering of scale model steam lorries, and pride of place, a beautiful showman's fairground engine from Godmanchester.
"We are still receiving donations for the event, but we will be announcing the final total as soon as possible."