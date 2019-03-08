Advanced search

Full steam ahead at Bassingbourn fundraising weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:39 21 May 2019

Abigail Edwins, three, takes control of the family’s replica 6” gauge Foden C Type steam wagon. Picture: Clive Porter

Abigail Edwins, three, takes control of the family's replica 6" gauge Foden C Type steam wagon. Picture: Clive Porter

Enthusiasts came from far and wide to celebrate the annual Steam at the Hoops festival in Bassingbourn at the weekend.

The Showman’s engine en route to Bassingbourn. Picture: John MooreThe Showman’s engine en route to Bassingbourn. Picture: John Moore

It's the sixth fundraising weekend of its kind that The Hoops' landlord, Russell Woolaston, has thrown alongside Clive Flack.

Mr Flack said: "Since we initially started the event in 2013 it has gone from strength to strength.

"Last year we raised over £4,000. After paying for the Bassingbourn annual pensioners outing, we were able to donate a First World War memorial bench, paid for a new strip for the Bassingbourn football team, and contributed to the Help Ethan Fund.

"This year's event was our best to date with a wonderful diverse collection of steam-orientated vehicles, from early agricultural traction, steam cars, a wonderful offering of scale model steam lorries, and pride of place, a beautiful showman's fairground engine from Godmanchester.

Sarah Jane Huxtable with the family’s 6” scale model, Prometheus. Picture: Clive PorterSarah Jane Huxtable with the family’s 6” scale model, Prometheus. Picture: Clive Porter

"We are still receiving donations for the event, but we will be announcing the final total as soon as possible."

The scene at the Hoops. Picture: Clive PorterThe scene at the Hoops. Picture: Clive Porter

Blake Coxall with grandad, Robert, admiring Prometheus. Picture: Clive PorterBlake Coxall with grandad, Robert, admiring Prometheus. Picture: Clive Porter

Steam at the Hoops weekend in Bassingbourn. Picture: John MooreSteam at the Hoops weekend in Bassingbourn. Picture: John Moore

Pub landlord, Russell Wollaston with engine owner, Michael Swain. Picture: Clive PorterPub landlord, Russell Wollaston with engine owner, Michael Swain. Picture: Clive Porter

The showman’s engine in Bassingbourn. Picture: Clive FlackThe showman’s engine in Bassingbourn. Picture: Clive Flack

