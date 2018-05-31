Advanced search

Bassingbourn sisters part with their long locks to help Archie's cancer fight

PUBLISHED: 06:59 29 November 2019

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Archant

WI

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Sisters from Bassingbourn have had their flowing locks chopped off to help a youngster battling cancer.

Iris Diment, aged 11, and little sister Myia Parr, aged four, have had a total of 17 inches of hair cut to help the fundraising effort for three-year-old Archie Wilks from Newport in Essex.

Their mum Amy said: "The girls wanted to raise some money for my old school friend's nephew, Archie, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive childhood cancer - stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

You may also want to watch:

"He is currently undergoing grueling treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Unfortunately 50 per cent of children who go in to remission will relapse and only 10 per cent of those who do relapse survive.

"Archie's family are fundraising to reach £200,000 to take him to the USA for a vaccine treatment which will give him the best chance at beating this once and for all.

"Iris said she wanted to help Archie while helping as many other children as she could, and Myia said she wanted her hair cut to help him too."

The girls' chopped off hair will be sent to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real-hair wigs for children with hair loss.

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Amy added: "The girls would like to thank everyone who has sponsored them so far. They've raised a fantastic £370 and they would be so grateful of any sponsorships that people can spare."

Their donations page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-parr4.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

A1(M) lane closed after crash between Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions

One lane of the A1(M) has been closed after a crash between the Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions this evening  with heavy traffic back to Welwyn. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Police step up patrols in Royston after vehicle crime spate

There have been several thefts from vehicles in Royston. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

Royston Mama Huddle founders Miri Cooper and Kelly Gaine with her daughter Georgina.Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Gaine

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Royston Evangelical Church in talks to take over town foodbank

An example of the amount of food a family of four would need for three days. Picture: Danny Loo

A1(M) lane closed after crash between Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions

One lane of the A1(M) has been closed after a crash between the Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions this evening  with heavy traffic back to Welwyn. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Police step up patrols in Royston after vehicle crime spate

There have been several thefts from vehicles in Royston. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Royston Crow

A1(M) lane closed after crash between Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions

One lane of the A1(M) has been closed after a crash between the Stevenage and Letchworth Gate junctions this evening  with heavy traffic back to Welwyn. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Herts County Council to charge per hour for cross-border fire service use

More money will be charged to use Herts Fire service. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Campaigners’ joy as Herts County Council oppose ‘unacceptable’ Luton Airport expansion

Herts county council voted unanimously to oppose Luton Airport's expansion. Picture: Luton Airport

Police step up patrols in Royston after vehicle crime spate

There have been several thefts from vehicles in Royston. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Herts businesses invited to join domestic abuse community network

The J9 Community Network is being launched across Hertfordshire to help victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Herts county council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists