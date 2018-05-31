Bassingbourn sisters part with their long locks to help Archie's cancer fight

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr Archant

WI

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Sisters from Bassingbourn have had their flowing locks chopped off to help a youngster battling cancer.

Iris Diment, aged 11, and little sister Myia Parr, aged four, have had a total of 17 inches of hair cut to help the fundraising effort for three-year-old Archie Wilks from Newport in Essex.

Their mum Amy said: "The girls wanted to raise some money for my old school friend's nephew, Archie, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive childhood cancer - stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

You may also want to watch:

"He is currently undergoing grueling treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Unfortunately 50 per cent of children who go in to remission will relapse and only 10 per cent of those who do relapse survive.

"Archie's family are fundraising to reach £200,000 to take him to the USA for a vaccine treatment which will give him the best chance at beating this once and for all.

"Iris said she wanted to help Archie while helping as many other children as she could, and Myia said she wanted her hair cut to help him too."

The girls' chopped off hair will be sent to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real-hair wigs for children with hair loss.

Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr Iris Diment, aged 11 and Myia Parr, aged four, have had their hair cut to send to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Amy Parr

Amy added: "The girls would like to thank everyone who has sponsored them so far. They've raised a fantastic £370 and they would be so grateful of any sponsorships that people can spare."

Their donations page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-parr4.