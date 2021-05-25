Published: 7:00 PM May 25, 2021

David Froggett and Lucille Shears from The Accountancy Practice with Bassingbourn Community Primary School headteacher Rachael Schofield (right) and Vicky Tyas, acting headteacher and SENCo. - Credit: The Accountancy Practice

Two 'grateful' families will benefit after a village school was named as the second recipient of a Royston accountancy practice's monthly community grant.

Bassingbourn Community Primary School’s Bereavement Fund was awarded the money by The Accountancy Practice, which is based in High Street.

The awards are usually £500 a month. However, the fund was doubled for May to a total of £1,000 by a benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous, so that two families could receive a sum of money that could hopefully make a small difference for them.

Sales manager Lucille Shears and managing director David Froggett visited the primary school in Brook Road to speak to the two headteachers, about why they applied for the grant.

Vicky Tyas, acting headteacher and SENCo (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Co-ordinator), said: “We heard about the grant through one of our parents, and we applied for it particularly thinking about a couple of families who were going through bereavements of parents.

"So we applied for the grant, and then thankfully it was doubled so we were able to give £500 to two separate families who have suffered bereavement, for them to use it for counselling services for the children, or use it to take the children away over half-term.

"We wanted this to be for the families to use as they saw fit, so whether it was food items or enrichment activities for the children, it was up to them.”

Headteacher Rachael Schofield added: “The money does make a significant difference because the families are doing the practical things they really have to do and obviously suffering with the costs of funerals as well, so to be able to give them something extra, something to try and lift the whole family and help them come together as a new unit.

"There were tears on the phone when we rang to tell the families about our successful application for the grant on their behalf, they were just so grateful.

"If the community can help us to care for the community, then it goes round in circles, so thank you.”

If you know anyone who would benefit from being awarded a grant of £500 from The Accountancy Practice, visit www.theaccountancypractice.com to find out how to apply.



