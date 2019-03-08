Royston teen to throw concert for Addenbrooke’s Hospital life-savers

Eden Alarcon on the right, with younger brother Zephir, older sister Dove, and older brother Zen, who inspired her fundraising concert in Bassingbourn. Picture: Nick Kirk Nick Kirk / NDK Photography

A Royston teenager is to throw a concert fundraiser in aid of the Addenbrooke’s Hospital department which saved her brother’s life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A childhood picture of Eden, back left, with her siblings Zen, back right, Zephir and Dove, front. Picture: Sue Harte A childhood picture of Eden, back left, with her siblings Zen, back right, Zephir and Dove, front. Picture: Sue Harte

Eden Alarcon’s brother Zen was just 18 when he had two cardiac arrests and a heart attack in 2015, and was rushed to the neurosciences critical care unit at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge where he was given life-saving treatment.

Eden told the Crow: “My brother has a rare disease, Churg–Strauss syndrome, which affects his immune system

“We are half English and half French, moving here five years ago. If it wasn’t for the NHS and us living here, he would have died.

“When he was at hospital it was terrifying – absolutely shocking and terrifying for us all.

Zen on the left, mum Alison holding Zephir in her arms, Dove at the back, and Eden, right. Picture: Clément Torrosani Zen on the left, mum Alison holding Zephir in her arms, Dove at the back, and Eden, right. Picture: Clément Torrosani

“I was seeing my mum who is so strong being torn apart by this.”

After his life was saved, Zen spent a few months in England and now lives in France with his father.

Eden, 18, is to complete an extended project as part of her A-levels at Comberton Village College’s sixth form, where she’s studying French, Spanish and art.

It was her mum Alison Struebel who thought of the idea to raise money for the hospital, and Eden jumped at the chance.

She said: “Having chosen to do an extended project in my last year, I seized this opportunity to plan, organise and run a frundrasing concert.

“It’s crazy how much the work has multiplied – but it is coming together.

“There will be a collaboration of amazing and talented musical friends who will be playing and singing on the night, including pianist Mary Upton, saxophonist Patrick Safford, and many more musicians for a great evening of fun!

“The money that I hope to fundraise in this project will go towards something for my whole family and many other families. I want the money to go to the neurosciences critical care unit where my brother was.

“This is because the staff there played such a significant role in getting my brother’s heart beating again.

“I partly owe the life of my brother today to them and wish to thank the people there for saving lives.”

The concert is being held at Bassingbourn’s parish church from 6.30pm until 8.30pm on March 16. Entry is free and there will be refreshments available. For more information email edenalarcon3@gmail.com.