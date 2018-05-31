Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn
PUBLISHED: 12:18 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 10 January 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called to a concern for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning.
Police and the ambulance service were called to woodland at about 9am.
A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition, a police spokesman has confirmed.
- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.