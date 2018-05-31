Advanced search

Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn

PUBLISHED: 12:18 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 10 January 2020

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

Emergency services were called to a concern for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Police and the ambulance service were called to woodland at about 9am.

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a critical condition, a police spokesman has confirmed.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston family first to welcome new baby in 2020

Danielle and Michael Bloss welcomed baby Alfie to the world at 12.57am on January 1, making him the first baby born at Addenbrooke's in 2020. Picture: Courtesy of Danielle Bloss

Orchards Day Nursery owner praises exceptional team after following late mum with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Gemma Emmett, Aimiee Gentry and Cheryl Jarman with some of the Orchards children outside Orchards Day Nursery in Royston – one of three centres to be rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. Picture: Orchards Day Nurseries

Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Most Read

Royston family first to welcome new baby in 2020

Danielle and Michael Bloss welcomed baby Alfie to the world at 12.57am on January 1, making him the first baby born at Addenbrooke's in 2020. Picture: Courtesy of Danielle Bloss

Orchards Day Nursery owner praises exceptional team after following late mum with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Gemma Emmett, Aimiee Gentry and Cheryl Jarman with some of the Orchards children outside Orchards Day Nursery in Royston – one of three centres to be rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. Picture: Orchards Day Nurseries

Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three-course dinner where ‘clothes are optional’ is coming to Cambridgeshire this chilly winter season

Latest from the Royston Crow

Proposed £12 million cash boost to benefit care workers in Hertfordshire

Herts County Council has proposed a £12m funding boost for carers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emergency services attend concern for welfare incident in Bassingbourn

Police attended a concerrn for welfare incident in the Bassingbourn area this morning. Picture: Archant

REVIEW: Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet shine in Little Women - a timely tale of female empowerment

Little Women is a timely update on the classic tale of female empowerment with a stellar cast. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Forget Santa, Rembrandt is coming to town in new North Herts Museum exhibition

The entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum at 14/15 Brand Street. Picture: Danny Loo

New video series highlights Hertfordshire-wide efforts to get healthy in 2020

Herts County Council have released short videos to encourage residents to get healthier in 2020. Picture: Herts County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists