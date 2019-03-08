Gallery

Year 11s from Bassingbourn and Melbourn schools head to proms in style

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Archant

Villagers turned out in force to celebrate the annual prom for Year 11 students at Bassingbourn Village College.

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

Hundreds of onlookers lined the school drive to watch the procession of vehicles dropping off their glamorous passengers.

Head of school Vickey Poulter said: "It is always an emotional time when we say goodbye to our senior students.

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

"To see them all dressed up, on the brink of adulthood is wonderful. The prom is definitely one of the highlights of the BVC calendar."

Melbourn Village College was transformed into 'a night under the stars' for their annual Year 11 Leavers' Prom.

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

Students arrived in style at the front of college to be greeted by hundreds of cheering spectators. They were served with 'mocktails' from a mobile bar, hired in for the occasion. The dining hall had been decorated with translucent drapes and lights to create a special ambience.

After dinner, students enjoyed the annual awards and danced away the evening with a disco.

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

Principal Simon Holmes said: "This was a fitting end to Year 11's time with us. The hard work of the Year 11 prom committee and college staff paid off with an excellent evening which will linger long in the memory."

MVC's Year 11s may have left but there is still a chance to see some of their amazing work - The Plough at Shepreth is staging an exhibition of their GCSE artwork until July 17.

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC Bassingbourn Village College's 2019 prom for Year 11 students. Picture: BVC

MVC's Year 11 prom. Picture: MVC MVC's Year 11 prom. Picture: MVC

The Plough at Shepreth is staging an exhibition of MVC Year 11 students' GCSE artwork until July 17. Picture: MVC The Plough at Shepreth is staging an exhibition of MVC Year 11 students' GCSE artwork until July 17. Picture: MVC

MVC's Year 11 prom. Picture: MVC MVC's Year 11 prom. Picture: MVC

The Plough at Shepreth is staging an exhibition of MVC Year 11 students' GCSE artwork until July 17. Picture: MVC The Plough at Shepreth is staging an exhibition of MVC Year 11 students' GCSE artwork until July 17. Picture: MVC

