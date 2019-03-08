Year 11s from Bassingbourn and Melbourn schools head to proms in style
PUBLISHED: 10:36 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 03 July 2019
Archant
Villagers turned out in force to celebrate the annual prom for Year 11 students at Bassingbourn Village College.
Hundreds of onlookers lined the school drive to watch the procession of vehicles dropping off their glamorous passengers.
Head of school Vickey Poulter said: "It is always an emotional time when we say goodbye to our senior students.
"To see them all dressed up, on the brink of adulthood is wonderful. The prom is definitely one of the highlights of the BVC calendar."
Melbourn Village College was transformed into 'a night under the stars' for their annual Year 11 Leavers' Prom.
Students arrived in style at the front of college to be greeted by hundreds of cheering spectators. They were served with 'mocktails' from a mobile bar, hired in for the occasion. The dining hall had been decorated with translucent drapes and lights to create a special ambience.
After dinner, students enjoyed the annual awards and danced away the evening with a disco.
Principal Simon Holmes said: "This was a fitting end to Year 11's time with us. The hard work of the Year 11 prom committee and college staff paid off with an excellent evening which will linger long in the memory."
MVC's Year 11s may have left but there is still a chance to see some of their amazing work - The Plough at Shepreth is staging an exhibition of their GCSE artwork until July 17.