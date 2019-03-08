Advanced search

Barrington man found guilty of assaulting a police officer

PUBLISHED: 16:45 25 April 2019

Adam Gulrajani appeared in Huntingdon Magistrates Court yesterday.

Archant

A Barrington man who has been found guilty of assaulting a police officer must pay a total of £1,675 in fines, compensation and court costs.

Adam Gulrajani, 29, was a passenger in a vehicle which was pulled over in Barton Road, Cambridge, on June 13, 2017.

When the driver failed a roadside breath test he began to resist arrest. Gulrajani got out of the car and grabbed the officer from behind and pulled him backwards causing him to fall and injure his knee.

Gulrajani – who lived in Heslerton Way at the time of being detained – denied assault with intent to resist arrest. However, yesterday at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court he was found guilty.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay a further £500 compensation to the officer, a victim surcharge of £50 and £625 costs.

PC Luke Charlton said: “The assault caused a serious knee injury which has left the officer unable to continue frontline duties.

“We take assaults on officers incredibly seriously and will always seek to bring perpetrators before the courts.”

