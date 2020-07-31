Barrington counciillor stands down from GCP to focus on winning mayoral election

South Cambridgeshire district councillor Aidan Van de Weyer is standing in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority mayoral election next year. Picture: South Cambs Liberal Democrats Archant

Barrington councillor Aidan Van de Weyer has stood down from the Greater Cambridge Partnership Board to concentrate on getting elected as mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority in May 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The district councillor – who represents Orwell, Wimpole and The Eversdens on South Cambs District Council, as well as Barrington itself – announced in June he would take on current Conservative mayor James Palmer in the election.

Liberal Democrats have chosen Councillor Neil Gough to replace him on SCDC’s GCP Board.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor van de Weyer, said: “Cambridgeshire needs better leadership than it is getting from Mayor Palmer. Our area is being held back by the incompetence and arrogance of the Tories at the combined authority. I will work hard to bring the whole of the county together around a vision for a fair and green future.

“It has been a privilege to sit on the Greater Cambridge Partnership for over two years, including one as chair. I have been able to ensure that the GCP’s investment is targeted at making a positive difference to the lives of the people of Greater Cambridge. I helped set up a Citizens’ Assembly on transport in the area, which was a fantastic way of getting a cross-section of our community involved in the issues and has focussed our work on making our public spaces, including roads, more people friendly.

“I supported the establishment of an apprenticeship brokerage service to help young people access the best training. While I was chair of GCP, the Greenways programme was pushed forward, making so many villages accessible by bike, and I launched the first two electric buses in Cambridgeshire. I helped GCP unlock the next multi-million pound tranche of funding of investment from government.”

Councilor Bridget Smith, leader of SCDC, said: “Aidan will make a fantastic mayor who I know will be trusted to fight for all of the residents of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.I am very pleased that we have appointed Neil Gough to the Greater Cambridge Partnership. He will bring his enormous professional experience in complex roles. He is just the person to take forward our work there, building on the close collaboration that is needed to deliver infrastructure improvements for the people of South Cambridgeshire.”