Investigation launched after Barrington car meet

The Auto Finesse Chill & Grill car meet on Barrington Village Green. Picture: Ellen Rachel Waite Archant

An investigation has been launched by the charity which maintains Barrington's village green after a larger-than-anticipated car meet last month.

The Auto Finesse Chill & Grill event took place on the green on July 21 - and concerns have since been raised about the scale of the event "putting too much pressure on the village".

The Green Charity maintains the green - which is said to be the longest village green in Europe - and charity chairman Anne Day has confirmed an investigation has been launched.

In a statement which has been issued jointly with the parish council, Ms Day said: "The Green Charity is responsible for managing the use of Barrington Green for the benefit and wellbeing of residents, visitors and future generations.

"The Green Charity is aware of a number of strongly-held views regarding the recent holding of a car event on the green.

"Unfortunately, the event was substantially different in purpose, content and scale than the Green Charity had been led to believe.

"We have therefore launched an investigation into the event to learn key lessons and establish guidelines for the future, which it will share with residents, the district and county council, and other key stakeholders.

"Barrington's green is a unique and cherished environment that should be enjoyed as much as possible - but in a manner that is safe, secure and sustainable."

James Batty, managing director at Auto Finesse, said: "While the event did have a substantially larger turnout than anticipated, and this did force us to use more of the green than we perhaps thought would be needed, every effort was made by our team and the staff of the Royal Oak to ensure the impact or disruption to residents was minimised.

"Overall we were very happy with the way participants behaved and drove in the village, marshals and traffic calming measures were in place to protect visitors and overall, despite the small minority not happy, the large majority of residents we've spoken to have been extremely welcoming and supportive of the event and its organisation.

"We weren't out to 'dupe' anyone, it was a non-profit event for people to enjoy a day out in a wonderful setting and show off their pride vehicles, some owned by residents. We would like to thank those that did come and support, and apologies to any residents that were disturbed by the activities on the day."