Attempted vehicle break-ins spark investigation in Barrington

There have been attempted vehicle break-ins in Barrington. Picture: Archant Archant

There were two separate vehicle break-ins reported in Barrington on Monday.

Police received the first call just after 4am after the first incident in West Green. The second incident was at the other end of the village.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.22am on Monday with reports of a man trying to break into a car in West Green, Barrington.

“Officers were deployed however the offender was not located.

“We were called again at 3.37pm on the same day with reports of an attempted theft from a Ford Fiesta in Foxton Road, Barrington. It has not been reported that anything was stolen.”

As to whether more incidents were reported that night, police confirmed that no other crimes of that nature were reported.

Anyone with information about these attempted thefts or suspicious activity is urged to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress or someone is immediate danger.