'Flood the internet' to save waterways in South Cambs

MP Anthony Browne is asking constituents to send in their photos of barren waterways in South Cambs - Credit: Anthony Browne

As the heatwave continues, South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is asking residents to send in photos of drained local waterways, as part of a campaign to protect rivers, streams and ponds in the area.

Due to the weather, South Cambs faces a rainfall deficit equivalent to three months' worth of rain.

Mr Browne said: "A picture paints a thousand words, so let’s flood the internet with snaps of our beleaguered waterways as a call to action on this looming environmental disaster.

“As the extent of our water woes is uncovered, we must bring forward more permanent solutions, such as new reservoirs, pipelines, water-based incentives in land management schemes, or even a national water infrastructure programme."

He is asking people to share their photos with him via email at anthony.browne.mp@parliament.uk, or on his social media accounts (@AnthonyBrowneMP on Facebook or Instagram, @ab4scambs on Twitter).