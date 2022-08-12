News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Flood the internet' to save waterways in South Cambs

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:30 AM August 12, 2022
MP Anthony Browne is asking constituents to send in their photos of barren waterways in South Cambs

As the heatwave continues, South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is asking residents to send in photos of drained local waterways, as part of a campaign to protect rivers, streams and ponds in the area.

Due to the weather, South Cambs faces a rainfall deficit equivalent to three months' worth of rain.

Mr Browne said: "A picture paints a thousand words, so let’s flood the internet with snaps of our beleaguered waterways as a call to action on this looming environmental disaster.

“As the extent of our water woes is uncovered, we must bring forward more permanent solutions, such as new reservoirs, pipelines, water-based incentives in land management schemes, or even a national water infrastructure programme."

He is asking people to share their photos with him via email at anthony.browne.mp@parliament.uk, or on his social media accounts (@AnthonyBrowneMP on Facebook or Instagram, @ab4scambs on Twitter).

