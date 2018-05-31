Christmas yarnbombers strike in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

Barley yarnbombers have struck again in the village - and further afield in Barkway and Great Chishill too - all in the spirit of Christmas.



The Barley Knitting Group wanted to use their skills to help others again, after last year's yarnbombing success.

They have set up a Just giving page to raise funds for Herts Young Homeless.

The charity's focus is on preventing homelessness - from education in schools and family mediation, through to supporting 16 to 24-year-olds in their first homes or caring for adults who have mental health issues and housing needs.

The group's Alison White said: "If the yarn-bombed post boxes make you smile or even laugh out loud please donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/knitbarley2019."



The group - which also had a stall at the village's Christmas market - meets on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings of each month in The Chequers pub.

For more information, email barleyknitting@hotmail.com.



