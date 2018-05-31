Advanced search

Christmas yarnbombers strike in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill

PUBLISHED: 17:31 17 December 2019

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

Archant

Barley yarnbombers have struck again in the village - and further afield in Barkway and Great Chishill too - all in the spirit of Christmas.

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison WhiteThe yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

The Barley Knitting Group wanted to use their skills to help others again, after last year's yarnbombing success.

They have set up a Just giving page to raise funds for Herts Young Homeless.

The charity's focus is on preventing homelessness - from education in schools and family mediation, through to supporting 16 to 24-year-olds in their first homes or caring for adults who have mental health issues and housing needs.

The group's Alison White said: "If the yarn-bombed post boxes make you smile or even laugh out loud please donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/knitbarley2019."

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison WhiteThe yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

The group - which also had a stall at the village's Christmas market - meets on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings of each month in The Chequers pub.

For more information, email barleyknitting@hotmail.com.

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison WhiteThe yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Men found in poor living conditions at suspected modern slavery site in Kneesworth

Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth on Friday, and found five Vietnamese men living in poor and cramped conditions. Picture: Cambs police

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Royston Christmas trail proves a cracker as children sniff out Rudolph

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

Most Read

Men found in poor living conditions at suspected modern slavery site in Kneesworth

Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth on Friday, and found five Vietnamese men living in poor and cramped conditions. Picture: Cambs police

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Royston Christmas trail proves a cracker as children sniff out Rudolph

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Christmas yarnbombers strike in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill

The yarnbombers' creations have appeared on post boxes in Barley, Barkway and Great Chishill. Picture: Alison White

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

CCTV footage released after van break-ins at hotel on southbound A1

Poilice have released CCTV footage of four offenders breaking into a van and stealing contents, following a spate of break-ins in Hinxworth. Picture: Herts Police

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Men found in poor living conditions at suspected modern slavery site in Kneesworth

Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth on Friday, and found five Vietnamese men living in poor and cramped conditions. Picture: Cambs police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists