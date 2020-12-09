Knitters unite for foodbank charity with huge Christmas tree creation

If you’re out and about in Barley during this month, you’d be hard pushed to miss their newest addition to the village – a seven foot knitted Christmas tree!

Last year, post boxes in the village – as well as in Barkway and Great Chishill – were ‘yarn-bombed’ with a Christmas theme.

This year those involved with the initiative have enlisted extra help to get a huge attraction finished in time for the festive season.

The Barley Knitting group’s Alison White told the Crow: “We soon realised that making the tree was a mammoth task, so we needed to enlist extra help.

“We put up posters and used social media to recruit volunteers – and the response was fantastic!

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has knitted green squares, paper chains, baubles, stars and other Christmas tree decorations, please pop along and enjoy their creations, just as soon as this latest lockdown is over.”

The yarn bombers’ free-standing and fully decorated Knitted Christmas Tree is located outside the Barley Town House, opposite the parish church.

The group, which met regularly on the second and fourth Wednesday evening each month in the Chequers pub in Barley until lockdown restrictions were imposed, wanted to continue to use their knitting skills to help others.

Last year’s yarn-bombing was in aid of the charity Herts Young Homeless and Alison said they were delighted to make more than £950 for the cause.

She continued: “This year we have decided to support The Trussell Trust, which is working to stop UK hunger and poverty.

The trust has a network of foodbanks – the nearest being Cambridge city or Letchworth – that provide emergency food and support to people in crisis.

“If the yarn-bombing makes you smile this year you might like to drop some cash into the collection box in Barley Shop or donate via the Just giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BarleyYarnbombing2020 to help the Trussell Trust because nobody should go to bed hungry in 2020.

“We are wishing you all a very happy and safe Christmas – If you would like more information about the Barley Knitting group please email barleyknitting@hotmail.com then join us in The Chequers just as soon as we have all had the vaccine.”

