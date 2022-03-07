Pub managers to deliver van loads of essentials to Ukrainian refugees
- Credit: Supplied
A couple who run The Chequers pub in Barley have organised two vans full of essential items which they will drive to help Ukrainian refugees on the border.
Sofia Mitrofan, who is originally from Romania, started collecting donations with her husband Leonardo to help refugees arriving at the Ukraine-Romania border, just 30 miles from the city where Sofia grew up.
She told the Crow: "I've got quite a few friends at the border trying to help refugees. We wanted to help the people passing through the border, and there's a constant influx of refugees every day.
"We're putting together a collection from people in our community.
"We've found a van and my husband is going to drive the van over there, find out where the refugees are being housed and hand the donations straight into the refugees' hands. We've got about 10 families held in a hostel near the border.
"We don't have a charity involved in any of this. We've received quite a few donations from the community."
A lot of the refugees are women and children, and the donations collected include nappies, powdered milk and sanitary items.
Most Read
- 1 Missing 13-year-old boy from Letchworth found safe and well
- 2 Applications now open for Historic England's new £25k Everyday Heritage Grants
- 3 Regulations sought after restaurant staff found at 'risk of harm' in outbuilding
- 4 Pub managers to deliver van loads of essentials to Ukrainian refugees
- 5 Seven adorable animals looking for a new home in Hertfordshire
- 6 Major delays expected as Cambridge Half Marathon returns on Sunday
- 7 Comedy thriller Cluedo is 'a piece of fast-paced fun'
- 8 International Women's Day: Nominate your local heroes
- 9 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
- 10 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
They have also collected toiletries, blankets, sleeping bags, pillows and bedding - as well as canned foods, pasta, sugar and rice, as while the refugees have free accommodation they may be short of food to cook.
"We've contacted medical practices to try to get first aid packs, bandages, and medicines for flu like paracetamol." Sofia said.
"We also collected cereal bars and backpacks as some of the refugees are just travelling straight through to Europe, or will wait until they can go back to Ukraine."
The first van is being sponsored by local company Johnson Matthey - via employee Jayne Foster.
Barley resident Jeff Cash of Blackdog Creative Print is sponsoring a second van, which will be driven to the Ukrainian border by Vasile Stanciu, who runs A Plus Taxi Service Royston.
Leonardo flew to Romania on Sunday to see where the refugees are, so that he and Vasile will know what to expect when they arrive.
Sofia said: "On Thursday and Friday Barley Church are helping us box everything up and label the boxes accordingly and then on Friday we are going to set off."