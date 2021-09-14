Published: 12:29 PM September 14, 2021

There's still time for individuals and groups who haven't seen the amazing Barley Flower Tower to go along - but you'd better be quick!

The hardworking team behind the spectacle has been working to maintain their beautiful creation, which has been battered by the weather - especially Storm Evert at the end of July.

The flower tower project started in March and in June the 15-metre tall church tower of St Margaret of Antioch Church was covered with the 1,452 knitted and crocheted and stitched flowers. They were hoisted into position with the help of Royston firefighters and villagers.

Barley Flower Tower is to be cut into pieces after being taken down at the end of September - Credit: Alison White

Retired art and textiles teacher Alison White, who spearheaded the project, said; "Luckily each time our bell tower captain, Ian and steeple keeper, Tim, have been on hand to hoist the net and stitch it back together, so it continues to be quite a magnificent sight in the centre of Barley.

"It really has become a village focal point, brought the community closer together and has made everyone smile."

Alison said: "More than 15 different churches from around the world have been asking advice about how to create their own flower towers, so we could see more popping up all over the place!

"In fact, four have been approved by their church councils and are going ahead; one in Australia's New South Wales, one in Pennsylvania, USA, one in London Colney - and, most importantly, one in Royston

As well as being featured in the Crow, Barley Flower Tower has notched up column inches in national publications including Simply Knitting magazine - and interviews were broadcast on BBC and ITV regional outlets.

The project is raising funds to help develop the church into a space that can be used by the whole community, as well as a place of worship.

Get your visit in before the end of September, as after that the design will be cut up into pieces and sold for £25 per square metre for people to drape over fences, sheds and summer houses and more.

If you would like to buy a piece of the flower tower, contact Alison on barleyflowertower@gmail.com - and go to www.facbook.com/barleyflowertower and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barleyflowertower for more information