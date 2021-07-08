News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Parishioners create handmade flower tower at church

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM July 8, 2021   
The flower tower at St Margaret of Antioch Church in Barley

The flower tower at St Margaret of Antioch Church in Barley - Credit: Peter Baker

A church tower has been adorned with handcrafted flowers to represent the English summer and to lift people's spirits following lockdown.

Parishioners of St Margaret of Antioch Church in Barley knitted, crocheted or stitched 1,452 flowers, displayed in a similar way to when poppies cascaded from the Tower of London for the First World War centenary. 

The art installation now nearly covers all 15 metres of the 12th century Norman church tower.

The flowers were created by the Barley community over the past few months of COVID-19 restrictions, with nearly everyone from six-year-old Beaver Scouts to elderly residents of Margaret House Care Home taking part. Friends and family joined in the effort - with some flowers sent in from as far away as Australia.

The flower tower at St Margaret of Antioch Church in Barley

The flower tower at St Margaret of Antioch Church in Barley - Credit: Peter Baker

Alison White, who designed and coordinated the flower tower, aimed to improve the mental health of the village and give residents something to focus on while there was no end of lockdown in sight.

You may also want to watch:

She is hoping to raise £10 per flower, which will go towards maintaining the church as a space to benefit the entire village. The plans are to improve access to the church and introduce kitchen and toilet facilities to make the building more welcoming and enable it to be used more easily for events as the largest building in the village.

So far the project has raised more than £2,000, around 16 per cent of its £14,520 target.

Most Read

  1. 1 Speed limit to be lowered on A1198 after safety improvements bid
  2. 2 Government looking for rightful heirs to 160 unclaimed Herts inheritances
  3. 3 Tributes to 'true Roystonian' Ray - father, footballer and friend
  1. 4 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
  2. 5 Safety improvement works on dangerous A505 junction to start this month
  3. 6 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
  5. 8 Parishioners create handmade flower tower at church
  6. 9 Vaccinators on Tour coming to a venue near you
  7. 10 Bourn Hall welcomes decision to reinstate NHS funded IVF

The Rev Canon Ruth Pyke, rector at St Margaret of Antioch, said: "The generosity of people in putting so much effort into this beautiful creation has bowled me over.

"The flowers are just another sign of their love for the village and its church. I hope we will inspire people from the wider community or who pass through the village to stop, admire our hanging and give generously so that the church can continue to give the village the space it deserves and needs, especially as we spend more time near to where we live."         

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barleyflowertower  

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/BarleyFlowerTower/ 

Barley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police stock

Thieves attempt to steal car in Royston

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Year 11 students at Melbourn Village College celebrated five years of learning Mandarin with head of languages Frank Fan

Students mark five years of learning Mandarin as they say goodbye to...

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Updated

Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral of Light by Mandylights on My Christmas Trails 2020.

Christmas | Video

Enjoy Christmas at Wimpole on after-dark illuminated lights trail

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon