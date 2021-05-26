Green-fingered pupils enjoy the great outdoors

Published: 5:30 PM May 26, 2021

Children from Barley Barkway First Schools Federation have been enjoying their allotment - Credit: Barley Barkway Federation

Year 2 pupils from a school in Barley have been learning about gardening with regular visits to their allotment.

The children, from Barley Barkway First Schools Federation, made their first visit at the start of May and had a great time digging and planting.

Science lead Mrs Nixon said: "We were amazed at how energetic and enthusiastic the children were and how they were able to help dig such a large area of turf.

"We planted peas and marigold flowers after learning how to make a hole in the ground for each seedling. We now have some very healthy rhubarb, raspberry canes and strawberries enjoying their new growing ground."

Year 1 pupils visited the allotment later in the month, and planted a mountain-shaped garden - which will hopefully lead to a display of wildflowers in the summer.

Children in Year 3 are planning to plant potatoes that were donated by the Friends of Barley Barkway Federation.