Villages transformed in new government holiday scheme

Published: 7:00 AM April 1, 2021

The government is running a new scheme to bring that holiday feeling to our villages and more. - Credit: Archant

Lockdown has meant holidays abroad have been on hold in the last year - but residents of two of our villages won’t need to dream of jetsetting off to the other side of the world, thanks to a new government initiative.

The new ‘Holiday out without stepping out’ initiative will see places in the UK take on the identity of others with similar monikers worldwide for the remainder of 2021 – bringing a taste of the exotic to our shores.

In our area, this means villagers in Melbourn and Barley live out the year as though they're in the southern hemisphere – with the villages being renamed ‘Melbourne’ - as in Australia, and ‘Bali’ - like the Indonesian paradise island.

Melbourn is to be renamed Melbourne - and will take inspiration from the dynamic metropolis down under. - Credit: Archant

For this year only, a pop-up St. Kilda Beach will take over the grounds of Melbourn Village College – with the school itself becoming a version of Melbourne’s famous Crown Casino Complex, adjacent to the Yarra River (who needs the Mel?).

If that's not enough, Melbourn Community Hub’s art exhibitions will be replaced with aboriginal works flown over from the National Gallery of Victoria.

Surprisingly, however, the Crow has learned that what Melbourn villagers are looking forward to most about the new scheme is the letter ‘E’.

Melbourn is to be renamed Melbourne - and will take inspiration from the dynamic metropolis down under. - Credit: Archant

Until now, Melbourn residents have loathed the E being added erroneously in letters sent in the post, on Facebook comments and by news outlets other than the Crow.

What Barley could look like when it becomes Bali under a new government scheme to help people feel like they are holidaying at home. - Credit: Archant

What Barley's cricket green could look like when its turned into a holiday destination in the new government scheme. - Credit: Archant

Organisers have this look in mind for Barley Town House - one of the oldest buildings in the village is to become a Balinese temple under government plans. - Credit: Archant

The Town House in Barley has had many lives, including workhouse, fire station and village hall (photo by Peter McPartland) - Credit: Peter McPartland

Barley Town House – which serves as the village hall, and prior to COVID held meetings of the village's Gardening Club, Model Railway Club and more - Is going to be converted into Balinese temple.

The Town House is a 16th-century, Grade II*-listed building and has previously has housed a school, villagers and a fire engine in its colourful history – so a temple shouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

Organisers have this look in mind for Barley Town House - one of the oldest buildings in the village is to become a Balinese temple under government plans. - Credit: Archant

Barley will become ‘Bali’ for 2021, and the parish council hasn’t confirmed to the Crow whether they plan on keeping the name after the year is up - so see the new community noticeboard in the Smith End Lane phone box for updates.